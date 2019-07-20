About this strain
An homage to rap group Cypress Hill, The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed OG Kush with an unknown strain to get this hybrid. Cypress OG is sweet, earthy, piney, and pungent with dark green and resinous buds. Like most OGs, this strain is sedative, relaxing, and a bit euphoric, making it great for exploring a museum or listening to your favorite music.
Cypress OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
