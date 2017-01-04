Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.