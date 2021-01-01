About this product

Despite its seemingly demonic name, Diablo Wind is actually a lovely sativa we look forward to smoking day in and day out. It's not only strong, but known for its cerebral high, which is perfect for getting things done—like working on a creative project or crunching numbers in a spreadsheet. It's got terpenes that have long fancy names which give the buds a cinnamon-y, pine-y smell—scents you can enjoy today, tomorrow, or whenever!