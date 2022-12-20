About this product
Despite its seemingly demonic name, Diablo Wind is actually a lovely sativa we look forward to smoking day in and day out. It's not only strong, but known for its cerebral high, which is perfect for getting things done—like working on a creative project or crunching numbers in a spreadsheet. It's got terpenes that have long fancy names which give the buds a cinnamon-y, pine-y smell—scents you can enjoy today, tomorrow, or whenever!
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
- 1/8th total volume per tin
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
- 1/8th total volume per tin
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.