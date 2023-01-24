During the summer, if you live north of the Arctic Circle or south of the Antarctic Circle, the sun can stay up all night. And while our Midnight Sun hybrid isn’t the sort of strain that will keep you up at night, it is the sort that will keep the fun going no matter how late you stay up, regardless of the sun's position in the heavens. An energetic but not necessarily super-focused strain, this hybrid brings a strong buzz that’s very fun for when you’re less worried about being high-functioning.



MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene