About this product
During the summer, if you live north of the Arctic Circle or south of the Antarctic Circle, the sun can stay up all night. And while our Midnight Sun hybrid isn’t the sort of strain that will keep you up at night, it is the sort that will keep the fun going no matter how late you stay up, regardless of the sun's position in the heavens. An energetic but not necessarily super-focused strain, this hybrid brings a strong buzz that’s very fun for when you’re less worried about being high-functioning.
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.