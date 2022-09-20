Pulse Storm is an indica-leaning hybrid that crosses cannabis-cup winner Girl Scout Cookies with Fruity Pebbles. And while those two sometimes celebrated foods don’t mix together that well, the strains that stole their names definitely do. The dominant terpenes bring a sweet, berry-forward taste. Dense, frosty-green, purple-tipped buds offer up a smooth smoke that brings a happy, euphoric high. The perfect way to recover from a stressful day, or wind down after a not at all stressful one.



DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene