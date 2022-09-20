About this product
Pulse Storm is an indica-leaning hybrid that crosses cannabis-cup winner Girl Scout Cookies with Fruity Pebbles. And while those two sometimes celebrated foods don’t mix together that well, the strains that stole their names definitely do. The dominant terpenes bring a sweet, berry-forward taste. Dense, frosty-green, purple-tipped buds offer up a smooth smoke that brings a happy, euphoric high. The perfect way to recover from a stressful day, or wind down after a not at all stressful one.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.