Sun Pillar is a bright and exceedingly upbeat Sativa. Honestly, natural phenomena aside, given how sunny the experience is, and given that it’s already become a pillar of our smoking rotation, “Sun Pillar” might be the most literally named strain we’ve put out so far. Also, as a cross between Cookies & Cream and Purple Punch, this strain manages to stay super mellow and fun, even at its most uplifting and energetic.
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.