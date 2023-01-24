Sun Pillar is a bright and exceedingly upbeat Sativa. Honestly, natural phenomena aside, given how sunny the experience is, and given that it’s already become a pillar of our smoking rotation, “Sun Pillar” might be the most literally named strain we’ve put out so far. Also, as a cross between Cookies & Cream and Purple Punch, this strain manages to stay super mellow and fun, even at its most uplifting and energetic.



MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene