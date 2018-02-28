About this product
Simple - Just drop in your mouth and swallow
Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency
Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion
Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.
7mg CBD & 7 mg THC per ml (full dropper) + a full spectrum of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Details on the box.
About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
14% | medium
