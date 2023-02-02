Simple - Just drop in your mouth and swallow Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion
Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.
7mg THC/ml (1 dropper) + A Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids and Terpenes. See box for details.
