Humboldt Gold is pleased to offer their Blue Diamond Applicator. This concentrate delivers potent, tranquil relaxation in an easy to use applicator. Dip into your favorite rig or squeeze onto a blunt, Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Applicator packs incredible flavor and aromatics with each use. For best results dab at a lower temperature to detect the full bodied flavors of Blue Diamond terpenes.



Available in 500/1000 MG Applicators