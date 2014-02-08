Humboldt Gold
Blue Diamond Applicator
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Humboldt Gold is pleased to offer their Blue Diamond Applicator. This concentrate delivers potent, tranquil relaxation in an easy to use applicator. Dip into your favorite rig or squeeze onto a blunt, Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Applicator packs incredible flavor and aromatics with each use. For best results dab at a lower temperature to detect the full bodied flavors of Blue Diamond terpenes.
Available in 500/1000 MG Applicators
Available in 500/1000 MG Applicators
Blue Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!