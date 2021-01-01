Humboldt Harvest
Cycles
13:1 CBD: THC
Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)
For relief during those times when your female body needs a little TLC — you know those times! Treat yourself and your body to a little extra care, ease those cramps and lighten your PMS symptoms.
Suggested Use: PMS, cramps, and promoting general hormonal balance
Dominant Terpenes: Delta 3, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycrene
