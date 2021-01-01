Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

Cycles

About this product

13:1 CBD: THC

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

For relief during those times when your female body needs a little TLC — you know those times! Treat yourself and your body to a little extra care, ease those cramps and lighten your PMS symptoms.

Suggested Use: PMS, cramps, and promoting general hormonal balance

Dominant Terpenes: Delta 3, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycrene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!