About this product

Two Sizes: 15ml (150mg total THC) & 30ml (300 total THC)



Now you don't have to smoke to get the THC you're looking for!



As research develops, THC is showing that it provides many benefical health benefits including pain relief, ease of nausea, neuroprotectant, effective sleep aid, provides relief to those suffering from PTSD, promotes brain growth, increases appetite, enhances senses, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxident, anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, it may reduce tumor size and so much more! Made using only the best Humboldt County organically grown cannabis so you get only the best tincture!