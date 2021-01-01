Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

THC

About this product

Two Sizes: 15ml (150mg total THC) & 30ml (300 total THC)

Now you don't have to smoke to get the THC you're looking for!

As research develops, THC is showing that it provides many benefical health benefits including pain relief, ease of nausea, neuroprotectant, effective sleep aid, provides relief to those suffering from PTSD, promotes brain growth, increases appetite, enhances senses, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxident, anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, it may reduce tumor size and so much more! Made using only the best Humboldt County organically grown cannabis so you get only the best tincture!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!