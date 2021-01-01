Loading…
Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

Wellbeing High-CBD Tincture

About this product

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

This award-winning tincture is made using only the best Humboldt County organically grown cannabis. Available in a CBD:THC ratio of about 28:1, our CBD tincture is great for all day use with out the "high".

Suggested Use: For overall homeostasis of the body, including pain relief, inflammation, anxiety, stress, depression, nerve damage, and an all around better quality of life.

Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Organic Sun-grown Cannabis CO2 Oil, Mint Extract, Stevia.

Awards: 1st Place Tincture – Emerald Cup 2015
