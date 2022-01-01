About this product
The 2019 debut release of the Freakshow seed, produced by Humboldt Seed Company, is a unique and novel creation, lovingly referred to as Cannabis Lusus Monstra. With a completely new morphology, Freakshow simply has to be experienced to believe. California breeder “Shapeshifter” spent years selecting for oddities as a personal challenge. As he says, “After 40 years, normalcy starts to get a little monotonous.” Growing Freakshow does not require different treatment, but identifying the male vs. female can be tougher than regular cannabis. We hope you enjoy this wonderful, terpene-rich, beautiful plant!
AVG. THC 18% | EFFECT SATIVA (10% INDICA 90% SATIVA) | BIG PRODUCER |Bx4 STABILIZATION
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 5-15
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
