The 2019 debut release of the Freakshow seed, produced by Humboldt Seed Company, is a unique and novel creation, lovingly referred to as Cannabis Lusus Monstra. With a completely new morphology, Freakshow simply has to be experienced to believe. California breeder “Shapeshifter” spent years selecting for oddities as a personal challenge. As he says, “After 40 years, normalcy starts to get a little monotonous.” Growing Freakshow does not require different treatment, but identifying the male vs. female can be tougher than regular cannabis. We hope you enjoy this wonderful, terpene-rich, beautiful plant!



AVG. THC 18% | EFFECT SATIVA (10% INDICA 90% SATIVA) | BIG PRODUCER |Bx4 STABILIZATION



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 5-15