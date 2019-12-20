Humboldt Seed Company
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (20 Regular Seeds)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Sativa Dominant | Crystal covered bud | Mold-resistan | BX2 Stabilization | THC 17-25% CBD .09%
Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15
Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Pine
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) produces big, fluffy nugs that are absolutely covered in sticky crystals. Trimmers have found their
scissors glued together after working on these nugs, perfect for taking a break to enjoy this excellent smoke. The piney, floral, sour smoke is a total knockout that will leave you glued to the couch in a state of uplifting relaxation. Ultimate appeal with 25%+ THC potentials.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
