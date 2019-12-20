About this product

Sativa Dominant | Crystal covered bud | Mold-resistan | BX2 Stabilization | THC 17-25% CBD .09%

Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15

Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Pine

GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) produces big, fluffy nugs that are absolutely covered in sticky crystals. Trimmers have found their

scissors glued together after working on these nugs, perfect for taking a break to enjoy this excellent smoke. The piney, floral, sour smoke is a total knockout that will leave you glued to the couch in a state of uplifting relaxation. Ultimate appeal with 25%+ THC potentials.



Pack of 20 Regular Seeds