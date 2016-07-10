About this product

Indica Dominant F2 | Mold resistant | Potent high | THC 19-25% CBD .04%

Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15

Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Pungent

Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It produces a compact plant with dense, tight buds, that express significant mold resistance. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke. As the name implies, the smoke is super heady and potent, complex tasks are not recommended after putting on the headband.



Pack of 20 Regular Seeds