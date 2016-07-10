Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Headband (20 Regular Seeds)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Indica Dominant F2 | Mold resistant | Potent high | THC 19-25% CBD .04%
Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15
Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Pungent
Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It produces a compact plant with dense, tight buds, that express significant mold resistance. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke. As the name implies, the smoke is super heady and potent, complex tasks are not recommended after putting on the headband.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Humboldt Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
