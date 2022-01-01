Mango & Sherbert must have been destined to meet at the HSC breeding facility in Eastern Humboldt. Our breeding coordinator is one of the best at pairing strains and we knew that the Mango Trees could work her magic while honoring the Sherbert’s smooth flavor and mellow sweetness. Expect much larger plants than the Sherbert cut covered in the fuzzy trichomes you are used to from the strain. Light green buds with orange hairs smelling like mango and sherbert with a hint of whip cream and strawberry on top. Effects are relaxing, making it a great afternoon strain.



INDICA DOMINANT HYBRID | DEEPLY RELAXING YET ELEVATING EFFECTS | MANGO CREAMY STRAWBERRY SCENT | THC 24-28% CBD .02% | F3



FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5

AUTO 80-100 days



MANGO | STRAWBERRIES | CREAM