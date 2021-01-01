Loading…
Logo for the brand Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company

Pineapple Muffin Seeds 10-pack

About this product

This signature cross between some of HCS's favorite strain, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside cake. The sweet flavor will melt away paranoia leaving you relaxed and productive.
