Humboldt Seed Company
Purple Panty Dropper (20 Regular Seeds)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Purple Panty Dropper is Humboldt Seed Company’s original strain. Indica Dominant F4 hybrid, nicely balanced with Sativa. These purple buds are moderately dense, with a sweet, floral, almost concord grape-like scent and aphrodisiac smoke. Of course panties must be dropped consensually. THC 18-25% CBD 0.1%
20 Regular Seeds Per Pack
Purple Panty Dropper effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
34% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
