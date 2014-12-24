ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Haze

Purple Haze

Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

722 people reported 5641 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 44%
Energetic 42%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 26%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 10%
Headache 7%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Purple Haze
First strain child
Cambodian Haze
child
Second strain child
Best Friend OG
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in