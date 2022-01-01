About this product
When Slightly Stoopid asks you to breed a strain, you get right on it. Selecting the genetics felt like being in the studio with the band and we treated it with that reverence. On the tour bus, we discovered frontman Kyle McDonald loves that Sweet Sensi. We embarked on a breeding tour to capture the beach vibes they bless their crowds with. We’ve played Slightly Stoopid on our farm for years, so our genetics knew just what to do. You’ll ride waves of huge nugs as Stoopid Fruits outgrows your expectations.
20% INDICA 80% SATIVA | TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS | UPLIFTING AND HAPPY | LIME GREEN TRICHOME FORESTS
PAPAYAS | STRAWBERRY | MANGO
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS OCT 30th- NOV 5th
20% INDICA 80% SATIVA | TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS | UPLIFTING AND HAPPY | LIME GREEN TRICHOME FORESTS
PAPAYAS | STRAWBERRY | MANGO
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS OCT 30th- NOV 5th
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany