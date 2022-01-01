A landrace sativa and a terpene queen met for a frolic in the garden and created this unique 1:1 THC/CBD herb. An easy to grow branching bush of well-balanced cannabinoids… what isn’t it good for? Wonderful for topicals or really any delivery method. Also a great beginner smoke, relaxing but functional. Suggested for outdoor growing only. A solid way for a farm to stand out from the crowd and perfect for the backyard herbalist looking to enjoy a plethora of uses from the cannabis plant!



*Inquire for availability, may be retired.



SATIVA DOMINANT (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | TERPENE RICH | NICE CANNABIS ENTOURAGE EFFECT | SUGARS AND LIME FLAVOR



FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5

SWEET PINE | CONCORD GRAPES