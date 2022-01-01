About this product
A landrace sativa and a terpene queen met for a frolic in the garden and created this unique 1:1 THC/CBD herb. An easy to grow branching bush of well-balanced cannabinoids… what isn’t it good for? Wonderful for topicals or really any delivery method. Also a great beginner smoke, relaxing but functional. Suggested for outdoor growing only. A solid way for a farm to stand out from the crowd and perfect for the backyard herbalist looking to enjoy a plethora of uses from the cannabis plant!
*Inquire for availability, may be retired.
SATIVA DOMINANT (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | TERPENE RICH | NICE CANNABIS ENTOURAGE EFFECT | SUGARS AND LIME FLAVOR
FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5
SWEET PINE | CONCORD GRAPES
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
