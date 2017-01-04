Humboldt Seed Company
Venom OG (20 Regular Seeds)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Indica Dominant | Huge producer | Intensely relaxing | F3 | THC 23-28% CBD .09%
Flowering Time: 55 Days, September 25 - October 10
Profile: Skunk, Orange, Pine
Everything about our Venom OG is huge – the plant, the leaves, the nugs, and the high. It’s a great producer of dense, bright green nugs. This skunky smoke will leave you feeling like you’ve been bitten by a snake – get ready to chill out and snack your face off when you smoke this potent hybrid. This may be a great smoke for relief of anxiety, lack of appetite, and pain. Moderate/Heavy producer with extremely high THC levels 20%+.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Venom OG effects
Relaxed
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Anxiety
Pain
