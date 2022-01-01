Discovered during our 2019 Collaborative Phenotype Mega-Hunt at Aloha Humboldt Farms, Vanilla Créme Pie stood out amongst hundreds of beautiful plants grown from our specific phenotype hunt seed. Every year we cut thousands of clones for our pheno-type efforts, and we’re always thrilled when we capture a beauty like this one in clone form. Expect a vigorous plant with an upright growth habit, moderate stretch in flower leading to unbelievably gorgeous buds; a solid addition to any growers line up.



70% INDICA 30% SATIVA |AVG. THC 23-25%| MINOR VARIATION | AMAZING TRICHOME-COVERED FLOWERS



VANILLA PASTRY | BOSTON CREME | SWEET FUEL



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15