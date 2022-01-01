About this product
Discovered during our 2019 Collaborative Phenotype Mega-Hunt at Aloha Humboldt Farms, Vanilla Créme Pie stood out amongst hundreds of beautiful plants grown from our specific phenotype hunt seed. Every year we cut thousands of clones for our pheno-type efforts, and we’re always thrilled when we capture a beauty like this one in clone form. Expect a vigorous plant with an upright growth habit, moderate stretch in flower leading to unbelievably gorgeous buds; a solid addition to any growers line up.
70% INDICA 30% SATIVA |AVG. THC 23-25%| MINOR VARIATION | AMAZING TRICHOME-COVERED FLOWERS
VANILLA PASTRY | BOSTON CREME | SWEET FUEL
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
