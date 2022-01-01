Our soothing CBD Hemp & Huny Lotions are a Goats Milk and Honey Lotion. They are infused with CBD and Hemp Oil and blended with natural extracts to provide dramatic skin hydration and nourishment. It helps to improve the health and condition of skin. By using CBD, Hemp Oil and Essential oils this Lotion is designed to prevent and/or relieve; Dry Skin, Itching, Muscle Pain, Muscle Soreness, Muscle Spasms, Joint Pain, Nerve Pain, and Inflammation plus so much more! Our formula absorbs quickly, not greasy so that it leaves behind a beautiful silky texture.