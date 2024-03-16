Volcano Hybrid Desktop Vaporizer Starter Kit by Storz & Bickel

About this product

One device. Two systems. The new Volcano Hybrid Desktop is a Vaporizer that ends all discussions. Whether you prefer the balloon or the tube, the Volcano Hybrid sports first-class design, impressive features – and is guaranteed to provide you with the outstanding vapor quality you expect from S&B.

Features & Specs
Inhalation through Tube Kit or Valve Balloon
Fast heating process within 1 – 2 minutes
Integrated control panels with large display
Can be controlled via touch button
App control via S&B App for Android and iOS.
High-quality materials and workmanship of the kind you are accustomed to from STORZ & BICKEL guarantee a long service life – Made in Germany.

Included
1 x VOLCANO HYBRID Hot Air Generator
1 x Power Cord
3 x EASY VALVE Balloon with Mouthpiece
1 x EASY VALVE Balloon with Adapter
1 x Tube System
1 x Filling Chamber (including: 1 pc. Cap Ring, 1 pc. Normal Screen Set 1 pc. Drip Pad, 1 pc. Cleaning Brush)
1 x Air Filter Set
1 x Herb Mill
1 x Instructions for Use

