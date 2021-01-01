About this product

Handmade in Canada, the Hush-Kush smell proof bag is a versatile On-the-Go storage, ideal for multiple pre-rolled and half smoked joints. Each pouch is strengthened using our beeswax based Perma-B technology all made with natural ingredients. This unique technology pouch can be opened flat, folded and rolled up to carry flowers or more than 5 pre-rolled at a time. Unparalleled in this market, the Perma-B tech gives the Hush-Kush pouches these durable qualities:



- Smell Proof & Waterproof

- Biodegradable, Eco-Friendly, Washable & Reusable

- Size Customizable & Discreet

- Lightweight & Comfortable



Size opened/closed: 6" x 6"/ 2" x 3.5"