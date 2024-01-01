ZEN strains are selected to relax your mind and rejuvenate your soul. Your go to for a Sunday session or a trusty nightcap.



Fatso is a cross of GMO Cookies x Legends OG bred by Cannarado Genetics. This strain is ideal for a lazy night of relaxing with a euphoric, lifted and relaxed nature - perfect for relieving the stress of the day.



Hand Harvested / Slow Cured / Hand Packaged / 100% Flower

Show more