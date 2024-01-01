Fatso | ZEN Eighth Jar [3.5g]

by HUXTON
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

ZEN strains are selected to relax your mind and rejuvenate your soul. Your go to for a Sunday session or a trusty nightcap.

Fatso is a cross of GMO Cookies x Legends OG bred by Cannarado Genetics. This strain is ideal for a lazy night of relaxing with a euphoric, lifted and relaxed nature - perfect for relieving the stress of the day.

Hand Harvested / Slow Cured / Hand Packaged / 100% Flower

About this strain

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Logo for the brand HUXTON
HUXTON
Shop products
We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone.

Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.
