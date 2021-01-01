Loading…

Fatso reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fatso.

Fatso effects

15 people reported 48 effects
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
26% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Focused
26% of people report feeling focused
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
6% of people say it helps with ptsd

