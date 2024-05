RISE strains are selected to focus your mind and uplift your mood. Made for Mondays, productivity and those stair climber things at the gym.



Grapple Pie is a cross of Apple Fritter x Grape Gasoline bred by Compound Genetics that offers an uplifting high at first and settles into a highly relaxed euphoric feeling.



Hand Harvested / Slow Cured / Hand Packaged / 100% Flower

Show more