Fuel your desire with this Beast of a product. A syrup concentrate that has been meticulously developed with the highest quality Nano THC, flavors, and ease of use in mind. Beast Syrup is a perfect addition to the beverage of your choice. Each 8 oz bottle is dosed with 800mg of Nano THC and has 32 servings, (25mg Nano THC/per serving). The dosing chamber offers a convenient and accurate way to dose.
• 800 mg Nano THC
• Easy and convenient dosing
• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)
• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)
• Zero Sugar
DIRECTIONS: (Serving size 1/4 oz - 25mg)
Step 1: Lightly twist open cap above measuring chamber,
Step 2: Squeeze the bottle to fill the measuring chamber with the desired amount.
Step 3: Remove the cap and easily pour measured liquid from the chamber.
Hy Leaf
We let our love for cannabis drive our innovation. We are a collective of passionate people who want to bring nothing but the best to "YOU" our customers. We achieve this by using groundbreaking technology in our grow process. This allows us to get consistency and quality across all our strains. We also apply the same model to our processed products.