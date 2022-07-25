"Dollar A Day Keep The Doctor Away!"



For Just 1 Dollar Experience the Power of true Nano THC! Doctor Dollar is packed with 10mg of Nano THC in a 5ml vial. It can be used with anything you can think of. Dose with any food or beverage of your liking. Its nano properties make it ideal for complete and instant emulsion into any edible product.



• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)

• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)

• Ideal for mixing with any edible or beverage of your liking.



Doctor Dollar uses Nano THC which has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.