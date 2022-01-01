This game-changing product is unlike any other. This one-of-a-kind sublingual Nano THC Spray comes in a refreshing mint flavor and is packaged in a small discrete 8ml spray bottle. But don't let the size fool you, it has 300mg of fast-acting Nano THC. Unlike vapes or flower, there is no inhalation needed to feel the effects of this sublingual spray. With Spray Nine, you have the control to dose yourself in increments of 5mg/per spray. Take as little or as much to gain your desired effect.



• 300mg Nano THC

• Fast Acting

• 60 (5mg) Servings in 1 bottle

• Each Spray is Aprx. 5mg of active Nano THC

• Discrete and Small

• Ability to dose to your tolerance or mood

• Zero Sugar



Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.