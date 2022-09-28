The compact 36" x 36" x 79" footprint of this indoor grow room is perfect for 4-6 medium to large plants. All you have to do is add plants, soil, nutrients and you will be ready to start your first cycle!



The included full-spectrum LED only pulls 150 watts from the wall but manages to output a solid efficacy rating of 2.1 umol/s. The Covert UFO series features a perfect blend of both full-spectrum white LED diodes and far-red LED diodes. This results in the perfect spectrum for all phases of growth. This LED is great for both full-cycle growing from seed to harvest, but also excels when used as a vegetative only light and is great for clones and seedlings.



High yields, low energy use, and low heat are just a few of the reasons LED lighting is considered the best option for grow tents. Regardless of what size tent you need, there is an LED option for you. With the included Covert ventilation kit, you will never experience any heat or humidity issues. This is just another reason why our grow tent packages are the perfect match for all home growers. No more worrying, we've got you covered!



The Grow Tent Kit Includes:

•Covert 3' x 3' Grow Tent

•Covert UFO 150 Watt Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light

•4" Inline Exhaust Fan

•4" Carbon Air Filter

•Fan Speed Controller

•4" Ducting with clamps

•6" Clip Fan

•Light Hangers

•Light Timer

•Thermometer / Hygrometer

•Everything you need and nothing you dont



We took the guess work out of making these kits so you can rest assured that your kit has everything you need for a successful grow and bountiful harvest. These products were hand-picked by growers with excellent industry knowledge and experience. Our base grow tent systems include the main necessary components such as a Grow Tent, LED Grow Light (with timer and hangers), Ventilation System (with air circulation clip fan), and a Humidity/Temperature Monitor. All other items are available as add-ons, which we breakdown for you lower down in the description.



The Covert 3' x 3' Grow Tent:

•The grow tent is a very important part of the system. The grow tent is crucial to keeping your growing environment clean and free of foreign particles and pests. Keeping the environment sanitary will help prevent any potential issues throughout your growing cycle. The micro-mesh pre-filters prevent unwanted guests from infiltrating your precious grow. The dual-clinching ducting ports and strong zippers mean your environment is completely sealed from the outside world.

•Using an enclosed indoor grow tent to house your plants means you can perfectly manage your humidity and temperature easier than you could in an open room or closet. The intelligent design of these grow tents makes it easy to install the ventilation and air circulation system.

•Covert Grow Tents are also very strong and durable. The thick 600D thread count canvas surrounds the heavy-duty metal frame, which can hold up to 150 lbs or grow lights, ventilation systems and more! This light-proof grow tent does not allow any light to penetrate inside the environment. You can rest assured that your plants are sealed up good and tight from anything you dont want getting in there.

•Not only will you get an optimal space for your plants to grow, but the grow tent will also serve a double use as a drying tent. Once your plants are ready to harvest, just take down your grow light, cut down your plants, and hang them from the top crossbars. Now your finished plants have a clean place to hand dry before trimming and curing. You can learn more about drying and curing from this great article - Drying & Curing. To learn more about this grow tent, check out the Covert 3' x 3' Grow Tent here.



Covert 150 Watt UFO Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light:

•Operating at only 150 watts with an output of 315 µmol s-1, this LED achieves an efficiency of 2.1 µmol s-1 per watt. This passively cooled LED provides great light coverage with no fans or moving parts, reducing the chance of failure compared to other LED fixtures with built-in fans. The minimal heat put off by this fixture means you will only need a small exhaust set-up, in return increasing efficiency. The Covert UFO Series LED Grow Lights are best when used in smaller 2x2, 2x3, 2x4, or 3x3 grow tents and closets.



NOTE: Included with the grow light are light hanger ratchets and a light timer.



Included Ventilation System - the heat, humidity & odor solution:

•The ventilation system is a crucial component of your grow tent kit, and will help manage excess temperature, humidity, and odors. Your garden is a living breathing system that needs to take in the fresh air and expel waste air and heat. This is especially important in an enclosed environment like a grow tent. This is why the Covert Ventilations System is a must-have.

•To go along with the ventilation kit, we have included a 4" clip fan to help circulate air and "make your plants dance". Keeping the air circulating in your tent will strengthen stems, keep temperatures and odors to the minimum, and help discourage pest and disease development. If you want to learn more, check out our post on grow room atmosphere and ventilation.