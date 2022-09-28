The Covert 150 Watt UFO LED Grow Light is an affordable plug-and-play LED designed for use in small grow tents or growing spaces. This full-spectrum LED only pulls 150 watts from the wall but manages to output a solid efficacy rating of 2.1 μmol/s. This light is great for beginners, small grow tents or as a seedling or early veg light source.



Covert UFO Features and Benefits:

•Balanced Spectrum For Full-Cycle Growing

•Vegetative Footprint: 3' x 3' - 4' x 4'; Flower Footprint: 2' x 2' - 3' x 3'

•Low Energy Use & Virtually No Heat Output

•Increased Yield & Crop Quality

•Simple Plug-and-Play Set-Up & Use

•Passive Cooling Allows For No Fans - Less Moving Parts Means More Longevity

•Perfect For Keeping Your Favorite Mother Plants/Strains Available

•Perfect For Covert 2' x 2', 2' x 3', 2' x 4', 3' x 3' & 3' x 4' Grow Tents



Balanced Full-Spectrum - The Covert UFO series features a perfect blend of both full-spectrum white LED diodes and far-red LED diodes. This results in the perfect spectrum for all phases of growth.



The mix of white and red LEDs result in a relatively high ratio of bluish light. Blue light keeps your crop tight and compact in the vegetative stage and adds to optimal morphogenesis and light uptake by the plant. It maintains the photosynthetic system of the plant, which can shorten your flowering time. Blue light also signals stomatal opening during the light-on period.



The spread of red LEDs throughout the fixture ensures a uniformly mixed spectrum on your plants at short distances. The far-red LED's help encourage stem growth, blooming/flowering and bud production.



No matter what you are growing, the Covert UFO provides the perfect spectrum for plant growth from seed to harvest, making this a great match for any type grow tent growing! Want a complete kit with the new Covert 150 Watt UFO LED? Check out our complete Covert UFO Grow Tent Kits.



Even Coverage & PAR Distribution - The UFO style fixture provides an even coverage over your plants and gives you the ability to mount this LED easily in small spaces like grow tents or closets.



For the ideal coverage in the veg stage, hang the fixture 24"+ away from the top of your plant canopy. For flowering, lower the light to about 12" over the canopy.



Output and Efficiency - Operating at only 150 watts with an output of 315 µmol s-1, this LED achieves an efficiency of 2.1 µmol s-1 per watt. This passively cooled LED provides great light coverage with no fans or moving parts, reducing the chance of failure compared to other LED fixtures with built-in fans. The minimal heat put off by this fixture means you will only need a small exhaust set-up, in return increasing efficiency.



The high fixture efficiency of 2.1 μmol s-1 per Watt, plug-and-play convenience, low energy use, silent operation, and durability makes this a great low-cost light for any grower!



Great For Small Grow Tents & Mother Rooms - The Covert UFO Series LED Grow Lights are best when used in smaller 2x2, 2x3, 2x4, or 3x3 grow tents and closets.



They can be used for full-cycle growing from seed to harvest, but they also are great for lush vegetative growth as well. The Covert UFO is a great option for keeping your favorite mother plants available for cloning anytime you need them. No more wishing you had that strain you loved.