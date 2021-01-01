About this product

Ionic Hard Water is purposely blended to be more acidic than standard Ionic®. This is achieved through the careful blending of the component mineral salts. As a result, a more acidic nutrient solution will neutralize bicarbonates on its own. This in turn reduces the amount of acid needed to control the pH in the reservoir and thus reduces the possibility of acute phosphate accumulation.



It is also specifically formulated to take into account the minerals, such as calcium, that are usually present in hard water. Thus, by reducing the amounts of these minerals in the nutrient solution it is possible to ensure ideal levels of the major elements. Consequently, this will minimize the problems most commonly associated with growing in hard water areas and allow the grower to maintain the reservoir for longer periods between changes.



Ionic Hard Water is derived from 100% pure elemental mineral salts including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, potassium sulfate, and ammonium nitrate.



This product has a highly stable pH due to the unique reactive buffering incorporated into the quality controlled manufacturing process. Thus reducing pH fluctuations in the reservoir.