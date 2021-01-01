Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hydrodynamics International

Hydrodynamics International

MotherPlant Nutrients

Buy Here

About this product

Exacting N-P-K ratios are calibrated to meet the nutritional requirements of the mother plant, without excess nitrates. Rich bio-organics are added to improve the uptake of nutrients and strengthen the plant’s natural immunity to environmental stress resulting in strong, vibrant clones.

MotherPlant® Nutrients are specifically formulated for the nutritional requirements of mother, or stock, plants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!