Hydrotek Hydroponics

Distributor of hydroponic growing equipment & supplies.

Commercial grade grow lights for professional growers by Agrolux
Dehumidifiers designed and built for cannabis grow rooms from Anden
Cyco Flowers' Platinum Series pharmaceutical grade, premium plant nutrients and additives
Our special blend of Canadian peat moss, the perfect cannabis growing medium
ABS strong rolling bench trays, reservoirs and more.Custom designs and OEM builds, Made in Canada
About Hydrotek Hydroponics

Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions

