Hydrotek Hydroponics
Cyco Flower Platinum Series Pharmacuetical Grade Nutrients
The Cyco Platinum Series line of plant nutrients is the benchmark in plant nutrient purity, performance, and technical advancement. Defined by the EU Pharmacopeia, our 100% pharmaceutical grade sourced minerals are guaranteed a purity of 99.8%, guaranteeing no heavy metals, manufacturing by-products, or fillers will be in your end products.
The manufacturing practices used in manufacturing Cyco Platinum Series nutrients are unique with the involvement of proteinate science. Proteinates are formed by a separate manufacturing process that joins 99.8% pure minerals with L-Amino acids physically on the molecular level. The resulting 100% authentic amino chelates are then blended into our products resulting in superior mineral availability while drastically lowering latent salt content.
The result is a spectacularly clean, efficient, and potent product allowing growers across the world to have the purest plants Mother Nature and science allows.
Exclusively distributed in Canada by HYDROTEK HYDROPONICS.
