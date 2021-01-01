About this product

The Cyco Platinum Series line of plant nutrients is the benchmark in plant nutrient purity, performance, and technical advancement. Defined by the EU Pharmacopeia, our 100% pharmaceutical grade sourced minerals are guaranteed a purity of 99.8%, guaranteeing no heavy metals, manufacturing by-products, or fillers will be in your end products.



The manufacturing practices used in manufacturing Cyco Platinum Series nutrients are unique with the involvement of proteinate science. Proteinates are formed by a separate manufacturing process that joins 99.8% pure minerals with L-Amino acids physically on the molecular level. The resulting 100% authentic amino chelates are then blended into our products resulting in superior mineral availability while drastically lowering latent salt content.



The result is a spectacularly clean, efficient, and potent product allowing growers across the world to have the purest plants Mother Nature and science allows.



Exclusively distributed in Canada by HYDROTEK HYDROPONICS.