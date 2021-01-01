About this product

So much light from just one fixture!



The 208V – 277V ALF1000 OPTIMAL from Agrolux sets a new standard for horticultural lighting systems. The digital ballast and Agrolux designed circuitry incorporate a low inrush current, voltage protection, and constant output control making the 208V – 277V ALF1000 a reliable, energy efficient system with consistently high µmol and PAR output.



Incorporating a heat shield and large cooling fins, the 208V – 277V ALF1000 runs remarkably cool and uses either a semi-open WIDE or focused OPTIMAL reflector concept with greater than 95% reflective aluminum to distribute the light evenly to your grow. The frame of the very compact Agrolux fixture is made out of lightweight aluminum and powder coated for protection from the environment. Designed and tested with German engineering to ensure lamp temperatures remain below 500 degrees to prevent early bulb failure.



Agrolux ALF1000 fixtures are approved by Philips Lighting for use with their renowned horticultural grow lights. Philips extensively tested the Agrolux fixture on efficiency, yield, thermal regulation, bulb voltage, etc., and the ALF1000 passed with flying colors. Although Philips confirms the benefits of the Agrolux system when used with their lights, the ALF1000 is also compatible and ultra-efficient when used with most double-ended lamps.



Agrolux Lighting is exclusively distributed in North America by Hydrotek Hydroponics.



Technical Specifications:

Voltage: 208-240-277V

Amp: 3.7-5.3

Light bulb (included) : Philips 1000W HPS 2100 µmol/s

Power Cord: 10'

UL Approved (UL Certificate of Compliance)

Unit Dimensions: 18" L x 9.25" W x 10.68" H

Unit Weight: 8.60 lbs