About this product

Airbox Stealth Edition

Controlled-environment agriculture will provide the optimal growing conditions for cannabis plants. To that end, total control of the environmental atmosphere must be achieved. Unfiltered air transports pollutants including insects, molds, mildews, spores, pollen, dust, dander and other airborne particles. Whether growing in large open warehouses or tiny individual rooms, AIRBOX has the perfect air filtration system for your grow. Airborne contaminants, stagnate air and unwanted odors are a thing of the past!

Airbox is manufactured using heavy duty aluminized steel and is designed to be mounted in any orientation to any duct or filtering system.

The activated coconut carbon filters do a fantastic job on odors! Through the process of adsorption, odor causing contaminants become trapped within the vast pore structure of the carbon substrate and are eliminated from the circulating air. For maximum results, the airtight AIRBOX design uses 100% of the filter surface rather than the uneven distribution found in most canister style filters. An additional advantage over the cumbersome and heavy canisters are the easily replaceable coconut carbon filters that weigh only 6lbs or less each.

Licensed producers of medical and recreational cannabis must have strict odor control to meet municipal, state, and federal regulations. AIRBOX manufactures some of the most efficient and maintenance free odor control air filtration systems in the commercial cannabis industry. Rest assured that whether you choose an off-the-shelf STEALTH Edition AirBox or require a custom design for your facility, the Airbox by RSE inc. has odor control locked down!

For nearly 50 years RSE inc. has been designing, manufacturing, and installing air filtration equipment in the USA.

- Easy to install, easy to use, easy to maintain

- Adaptable to any duct/filtering system

- Replaceable high-flow carbon filters

- 100% premium virgin coconut charcoal

- 100% air tight, continuous worry-free operation

- 100% of the filter surface area is used

- 500 to 3500 CFM (Available in 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches)

- For commercial or residential applications

- Made in the USA