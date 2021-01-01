About this product

Controlled-environment agriculture will provide the optimal growing conditions for cannabis plants. To that end, total control of the environmental atmosphere must be achieved. Unfiltered air transports volatile organic compounds (VOC), acidic gases, and other damaging molecular contaminants directly into your commercial cannabis crop, as well as non-molecular pollutants including insects, molds, mildews, spores, pollen, dust, dander and other airborne particles.



Whether growing in large open warehouses or tiny individual rooms, Hydrotek Hydroponics and the odor control and air filtration specialists at RSE Incorporated will design and build the perfect air and odor purification system for your grow. Airborne contaminants, stagnate air and unwanted odors are a thing of the past!



For grow facilities, we recommend intake air be filtered through high efficiency particulate air filters (hepa). largely considered the most effective type of air filter for solid particles, hepa filters are designed to arrest 99.97% of fine particles down to 0.3 microns through interception, impaction, and diffusion. If deemed unnecessary or redundant, the HEPA filter can be replaced with a variety of different pre-filters. a high-capacity MERV 8 pleated panel filter, as an example, would help keep the coco carbon filters clean, maintain efficiency, and protect from airborne pollutants such as pollen and mold spores. By capturing these larger contaminants with a pre-filter, you extend the life of your coco carbon filters and improve their odor trapping abilities. This first line of defence is a necessity for any grow facility with fresh air intakes.