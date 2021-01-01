About this product

Designed for Ceramic Metal Halide technology the Lightspeed CMH 630W DE Lighting System reflector features intense lumen output, even distribution, and deep canopy penetration. The horizontally installed double-ended 630W CMH bulb (Not included) provides a wide and complete spectrum, with greater efficiency and lower heat output when compared to HPS or MH lamps. Designed for use with the Lightspeed 630W DE CMH bulb, it is suitable for most 630W K12X30S base double-ended CMH bulb.



Manufactured with a German textured aluminum reflector and featuring a low frequency, square wave technology ballast with integrated soft start the Lightspeed CMH 630W DE Lighting System is a smart and economical way to take advantage of the latest technology in hydroponic growing and indoor gardening.



Features:

German textured aluminum reflector

Patented Intelligent source controller with auto-adapt light decay technology

Low frequency, square wave technology, soft start ballast - Short-circuit/circuit overheat/ lamp-failure protection

Internal RF shielding

THD (input) <6%

Non dimmable

Ignition distance up to 20 meters

Powder coated frame and casing

8ft power cord included

LAMP NOT INCLUDED