Lightspeed Pro HPS 1000W 2350 Umol Lamp
About this product
Designed specifically for horticultural use, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W HPS mogul-base lamp produces an intense lumen output which penetrates deep into the garden canopy, providing up to 2350 µMol of photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and the ideal spectral color balance for plant growth.
Designed for hydroponic gardening
Up to 2350 µMol output
Capitalizes on the “Super Lumens” or “Turbo” setting of most digital ballasts
High red spectral ratio for enhanced flowering growth
Soldered contact tips for longevity
Individually tested under strict quality control guidelines
Designed for hydroponic gardening
Up to 2350 µMol output
Capitalizes on the “Super Lumens” or “Turbo” setting of most digital ballasts
High red spectral ratio for enhanced flowering growth
Soldered contact tips for longevity
Individually tested under strict quality control guidelines
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!