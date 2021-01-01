About this product

Designed specifically for horticultural use, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W HPS mogul-base lamp produces an intense lumen output which penetrates deep into the garden canopy, providing up to 2350 µMol of photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and the ideal spectral color balance for plant growth.



Designed for hydroponic gardening

Up to 2350 µMol output

Capitalizes on the “Super Lumens” or “Turbo” setting of most digital ballasts

High red spectral ratio for enhanced flowering growth

Soldered contact tips for longevity

Individually tested under strict quality control guidelines