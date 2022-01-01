About this product
Throughout the day and while you sleep, this carefully crafted cream is designed to revive the skin texture by stimulating the production of pro-collagen fibroblasts during the night.
When applied, the kukui nut oil boosts collagen production and stimulates new skin cell growth.
daily use before bed you will notice wonderful results with your skin being firmer, softer and silky
When applied, the kukui nut oil boosts collagen production and stimulates new skin cell growth.
daily use before bed you will notice wonderful results with your skin being firmer, softer and silky
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HypernovaCBD
We are Ohio's number one extractor of Zero-THC CBD and producer of high quality Zero-THC products. Our Zero-THC products have Terpenes, Flavonoids, and all other CBD components minus THC, so you truly get full Entourage Effect taking our products.