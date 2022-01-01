Ladies Skin Toner and Freshener Orange Blossom for Glowing fresh Skin Rejuvination
by HypernovaCBD
About this product
How To Use:
Place a few drops of toner into the palms of your hands and then lightly press toner
to your entire face, neck, and chest. Let the toner dry completely and naturally. Do not wipe off.
Toner should be used after washing your face, and before using serum or moisturizer.
Info:
This alcohol-free freshener / toner soothes and tones while normalizing the skin's PH balance.
The Luxe Toner provides a sparkling, fresh feeling.
A clean so pure it leaves nothing behind
Gently cleanses and conditions pores
Oil-free, non-drying, for all skin types
Our unique formula thoroughly cleanses and conditions your skin without disturbing
its natural moisture balance
Minimizes the appearance of pores. When pores appear smaller, your skin has a smoother, more polished look. ...
Helps protect skin from the elements. ...
Temporarily tightens skin. ...
Skin is soft and silky
It's super refreshing and it cools…
Soothes skin. ...
Helps remove oil and makeup. ...
Aids skin in retaining moisture.
About this brand
HypernovaCBD
We are Ohio's number one extractor of Zero-THC CBD and producer of high quality Zero-THC products. Our Zero-THC products have Terpenes, Flavonoids, and all other CBD components minus THC, so you truly get full Entourage Effect taking our products.