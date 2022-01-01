How To Use:

Place a few drops of toner into the palms of your hands and then lightly press toner

to your entire face, neck, and chest. Let the toner dry completely and naturally. Do not wipe off.

Toner should be used after washing your face, and before using serum or moisturizer.



Info:

This alcohol-free freshener / toner soothes and tones while normalizing the skin's PH balance.

The Luxe Toner provides a sparkling, fresh feeling.

A clean so pure it leaves nothing behind

Gently cleanses and conditions pores

Oil-free, non-drying, for all skin types



Our unique formula thoroughly cleanses and conditions your skin without disturbing

its natural moisture balance



Minimizes the appearance of pores. When pores appear smaller, your skin has a smoother, more polished look. ...

Helps protect skin from the elements. ...

Temporarily tightens skin. ...

Skin is soft and silky

It's super refreshing and it cools…

Soothes skin. ...

Helps remove oil and makeup. ...

Aids skin in retaining moisture.

