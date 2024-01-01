The Devil's Candy has a rotten raspberry, old school cream saver flavor. When I think about it, it reminds me of gassy, grape bubble gum with raspberry sorbet. It really smacks you in the face with rotten fruit!
Category: Hybrid Breeder: Clearwater Genetics Cross: Runtz x Devil Driver Type: Bulk Deli Flower
