The Headstash OG is a hybrid cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Cherry Pie, Karmarado OG, and Biker Kush. It gives off that diesel, pine, and skunk smell. Flavor wise it tastes like sweet berry, citrus, earthy, and gas. The Hytek Headstash is one of those OG strains that delivers a happy, focused high.



"You know what it is? Tire burnout on a pinetree" - Little Miss Reviews



1st annual Michigan Zalymics 2022 Winner - Most potent



Category: Hybrid

Breeder: Karma Genetics

Cross: Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie x Karmarado OG x Biker Kush

Type: BULK DELI FLOWER

