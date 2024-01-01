The Headstash OG is a hybrid cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Cherry Pie, Karmarado OG, and Biker Kush. It gives off that diesel, pine, and skunk smell. Flavor wise it tastes like sweet berry, citrus, earthy, and gas. The Hytek Headstash is one of those OG strains that delivers a happy, focused high.
"You know what it is? Tire burnout on a pinetree" - Little Miss Reviews
1st annual Michigan Zalymics 2022 Winner - Most potent
Category: Hybrid Breeder: Karma Genetics Cross: Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie x Karmarado OG x Biker Kush Type: BULK DELI FLOWER
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Its not just something we say... Its not just a marketing hook... Its the way we operate... Always learning, Aways improving... Never satisfied!!! Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!! No Compromise!!! Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.